Dons staff to walk nearly 5,000 miles for charities close to home

Staff at MK Dons are lacing up their hiking boots to cover nearly 5,000 miles on foot for two charities close to their hearts.

Members of the first team backroom staff, including head coach Liam Manning, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and Performance Director Simon Crampton, will walk or run 4,912 miles - the distance the team will travel to away games this season - for Histiocytosis UK and Cancer Research UK.

Lucy Dawson was Hospitality and Events Coordinator at the club, but passed away in May, aged just 24 of Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) - a Histiocytic disease. Histiocytosis UK helps raise awareness, back research and support families such as Lucy’s.

And following goalkeeper coach Lewis Price’s recent cancer diagnosis, the club have also opted to raise money for Cancer Research UK - world's leading independent cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Manning said: “We, as a staff, were keen to show our support for the family and friends of Lucy Dawson, as well as Lewis Price as he fights against testicular cancer.

“It will be a season-long commitment from the staff that will, certainly require discipline and hard-work, but that is nothing in comparison to what the families of Lucy and Lewis are going through at this challenging time – we wanted to do our bit to help.”

Some of Lucy’s friends and family will also be climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for Histiocytosis UK.

Manning added: “We also urge people to support the Hike For Lucy, which will take place in October and see family and friends of Lucy climb Mount Snowdon in her memory.