Dons starting to see the best of Lawson D’Ath

He may have gone off injured before the end of the game, but Paul Tisdale said it was the best MK Dons have seen from Lawson D’Ath on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries since arriving at Stadium MK in the summer, but made his first league start in the 2-0 win over Carlisle in the centre of midfield.

D’Ath took two second half kicks though and was forced off, though Tisdale said it was his best performance to date.

“I thought Lawson D’Ath was excellent,” he said. “He’s a good footballer, and it was a football match that suited him – not every game will suit him like that, but today was about beating Carlisle.

“He played really well. It’s the first match he’s had in a game that suited him. I have a lot of faith in him, I know what he’s about.

“I had him at Exeter years ago, he has had a slow start with injuries but it was lovely to see him play so well. There’s a real quality about him.”