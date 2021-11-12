Dons still means a lot to Cambridge defender Williams

George Williams spent more than five years at MK Dons during his second spell at the club, but left Stadium MK almost a year ago

It will be a different feeling for George Williams when he returns to Stadium MK tomorrow.

Williams made more than 150 appearances in four-and-a-half years at MK Dons, having come through the academy before being released as an 18-year-old, re-signing for the club in 2016.

The 28-year-old departed for a second time last January for Bristol Rovers, but after relegation from League One, penned a deal with Cambridge United in the summer.

Williams admitted he is excited to return to the ground he used to call home, and looks back fondly on his time at Dons.

He said: “I was there a few seasons; the club means a lot to me but yes I am looking forward to it. It is the first time going back there since leaving there so it should be a good game.

“I went there when I was 13, and went all the way up to scholarship, but was not offered a professional contract. I then ended up back there and which was great.

“It is nice for me but it will be different this time going there in a Cambridge shirt and we are looking forward to the challenge as a team and myself personally.”

George Williams wearing the captain’s armband for Cambridge in the Carabao Cup against Millwall

Since arriving at the Abbey Stadium, Williams has made 19 starts for the U’s, even pulling on the captain’s armband. With Cambridge making a great start to life in League One, sitting 10th, Williams said: ““I absolutely love it here! The lads and staff have made me feel welcome from day one.

“It is a really nice club, with great fans, so to be here is brilliant and there is a really good feel around the dressing room.