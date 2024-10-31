Dons striker Dennis joins Rochdale on loan until the New Year

Matt Dennis | Jane Russell

The striker has not made an MK Dons appearance since September

Striker Matt Dennis has joined Rochdale on loan until January.

The 22-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season, but has no been a part of a matchday squad since early September, and not at all under head coach Scott Lindsey.

Dennis joined Dons from Norwich City in the summer of 2022, but has made just 16 starts in that time, and only 10 appearances this calendar year.

He joins National League side Rochdale who currently sit in sixth place. Former Dons loanee Ethan Ebanks-Landell also lines up for the Dale.

The loan deal will see him remain at Spotland until January 2025.