Dons striker Mo Eisa a role model for his Bradford winger brother Abo

Football runs in the blood of the Eisa family, and MK Dons striker Mo is leading the way for himself and his brothers.

One of four brothers, the 28-year-old has netted in each of his last three starts since returning from ankle surgery. And his form is something of an inspiration for younger brother Abo who is making an name for himself at Bradford City.

Brothers Mo and Abo Eisa are both now back from injury and playing in the EFL

The 26-year-old joined the League Two Bantams in summer of 2021, but like Mo, suffered injuries and needed surgery which ruled him out for a lengthy spell, limiting him to just five appearances last term.

Having missed the start of the season too, Abo is back in the action again for Bradford returning to fitness at the same time as Mo.

With the pair back in action again, Abo said he has been looking to Mo as a role model in the tightly-knit Eisa family.

“Me and my brother have a good relationship from both playing football, even when we were in non-league,” Abo told the Telegraph & Argus.

“He’s always been a step ahead and I am always kind of chasing him. He is doing very well and I always feel like I need to be on that same level.

“He’s been like a role model for me and being so close helps.

“(The injury) has been tough. Obviously, mums worry all the time and my dad is more the positive one.

“When your mum sees that you are sad, then it is obviously going to make you sad as well. We are a strong family and we look towards each other, which is important.

“He has literally just come back at the same time. We have a funny thing of doing the same thing at the same time and I remember when we scored at the 13th minute when we were playing at the same time and have a weird little connection there.

