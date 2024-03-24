Dons' struggles with the away-day blues 'worrying' and must be sorted

Alex Gilbey

Form away from home needs to be fixed rapidly if MK Dons are to be real promotion contenders, according to Alex Gilbey.

Since the turn of the year, Dons have lost six of their nine games on the road, including a 3-0 defeat to struggling Doncaster Rovers, a 4-0 thumping by former boss Graham Alexander's Bradford City, and Saturday's 5-0 hammering at the hands of promotion rivals Stockport County. Add to that 1-0 defeats to the likes of Barrow, AFC Wimbledon and Grimsby, and Dons automatic promotion chances have taken a severe dent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite it, Dons have the best home record in the division, losing only once at home under Mike Williamson this season.

But Gilbey said, with three away games remaining this season, form on the road has been a big concern.

"It's really worrying," he admitted. "We can't just keep blitzing teams at home then coming away and being so easy to beat.

"We can start off and be really good for 25 minutes, and then get sucker punched and concede so quickly. We need to address that.