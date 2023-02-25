Dons suffer third defeat in a row as Ipswich claim spoils

Sam Morsy scored the only goal of the game as high-flying Ipswich Town ensured MK Dons would remain in the bottom four on Saturday.

For a third game in a row, relegation-threatened Dons took on a team in the upper echelons of League One, with Morsy’s 26th minute goal from the edge of the box securing the points for the Tractor Boys.

While it was a marked improvement from Mark Jackson’s side, it would be yet another home defeat but comes ahead of a run of fixtures against sides in and around Dons in League One where their sights will now be set on building a recovery to get out of the drop zone.

With defensive problems already, Mark Jackson was left to rue another member of his back-line out for the visit of Ipswich Town as Daniel Harvie missed out with a knee injury. Henry Lawrence replaced him as the last of Dons' fit defenders, while Dawson Devoy, who missed out on a start at Hillsborough last week through illness, replaced Bradley Johnson in the centre of the park.

Much like in recent games, Dons' defensive situation made for a nervous feel every time the ball came their way in the opening exchances, but their attacking play gave fans some semblance of hope. Despite barely touching the ball in the opening five minutes as Ipswich looked to stamp out an early advantage, it was the hosts who would be stunned that they had not taken the lead on nine minutes.

Mo Eisa saw his initial strike blocked but it fell back into his path, and the second effort was deflected off-target, but into the path of Jonathan Leko, who looked to steer it around the post from just a couple of yards out, but brave Ipswich defending kept it out, only as far as Sullay Kaikai though, but his volley too was saved by keeper Christian Walton.

The game ebbed and flowed with neither side really on top, and with only half-chances of note, Sam Morsy delivered a gut-punch to the home side on 26 minutes. Catching Devoy wrong-footed, the Ipswich captain drove through the centre of the park to the edge of the box before firing hard and low past Jamie Cumming to give Ipswich the lead.

Noticably knocking their morale, Dons needed a few minutes to regain their composure after falling behind, but despite good chances to put the ball into the box from a handful of corners and free-kicks, squandered those opportunities as the visitors took their lead with them into the break.

Ipswich clearly wanted to put the game to bed sooner rather than later and hemmed Dons in for much of the opening periods of the second-half. Keeper Cumming though would have a terrific half, making four excellent stops to keep his side within touching distance.

Their chances to draw level though would be scant in the second-half, with Kaikai coming close with a free-kick just wide of the upright, before fizzing a cross through the six-yard box which was just ahead of Eisa.

A late Josh McEachran free-kick was gobbled up by keeper Christian Walton as Dons tried in vain to find an equaliser, suffering defeat at Stadium MK for the 11th time this season.

Referee: Rebecca Welch

Attendance: 14,046 (6,748)

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Lawrence, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy (Burns 73), Kaikai, Leko (Holland 78), Eisa (Grigg 88)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Johnson

Ipswich Town: Walton, Davis, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns (Jackson 72), Chaplin, Burgess, Hirst (Ladapo 72), Humphreys (Luongo 46), Broadhead (Harness 90), Clarke (Donacien 89)

Subs not used: Hladky, Edwards