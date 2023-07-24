Dons supporters sell-out away end for season opener with Wrexham
The League Two opener will see Dons travel in numbers to north Wales
More than 1,100 supporters will head on the road with MK Dons on the opening day of the season when they take on Wrexham.
The club’s first trip to the Racecourse Ground in more than 15 years will raise the curtain on the League Two campaign on Saturday August 5, with Graham Alexander’s side taking on the pre-season favourites to make it back-to-back promotions.
Dons were allocated 1,165 tickets, which have now been snapped up by supporters who will be joining the side in north Wales in less than two weeks.
It is also a back-to-back away day sell-out for Dons, who took their whole allocation in the League One finale last season at the Pirelli Stadium for the 0-0 draw with Burton Albion which saw the club relegated.