Dons supporters sell-out away end for season opener with Wrexham

MK Dons also sold out the away end at Burton Albion on the last day of last season - a game which saw the club relegated. Pic: Jane Russell

More than 1,100 supporters will head on the road with MK Dons on the opening day of the season when they take on Wrexham.

The club’s first trip to the Racecourse Ground in more than 15 years will raise the curtain on the League Two campaign on Saturday August 5, with Graham Alexander’s side taking on the pre-season favourites to make it back-to-back promotions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons were allocated 1,165 tickets, which have now been snapped up by supporters who will be joining the side in north Wales in less than two weeks.