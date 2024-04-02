Dons sweating on injured Tomlinson's scan results

Joe Tomlinson got injured in the win over Walsall on Good Friday

MK Dons are sweating on the results of a scan on Joe Tomlinson's foot after he missed Easter Monday's draw with Notts County.

The 23-year-old suffered a blow late in the day in the 5-0 win over Walsall, where he scored Dons' fourth goal of the afternoon, forcing him out of the trip to Meadow Lane.

Head coach Mike Williamson downplayed the injury though, claiming Tomlinson's condition had improved significantly over the weekend but would wait on the results of a hospital scan to confirm his status.

"He was quite sore after the game on Friday, but he has improved dramatically," said the boss. "He's going for a scan but we're hopeful that it's minimal if nothing, but we have to be cautious. Similarly, we took Max Dean off because there's the bigger picture there.

"We just have to be cautious with the decisions and hopefully it's not a lot, but you never know what might show up."

Mechanical and immaculate

Joe Tomlinson scored on Good Friday prior to getting injured against Walsall

If a strict rehabilitation regime is in his future to overcome the injury, Tomlinson can be trusted to carry it out to the letter, according to Ian Watson.

The assistant head coach was full of praise for the wing-back's lifestyle and professionalism away from the pitch, saying it has been a big contributing factor to Tomlinson's consistency throughout the season.

"Joe has been outstanding for us," Watson said. "He is eager to learn, he asks a lot of questions about how we play and how he can impact the game all the time. You can see he wants to develop as a player. His life away from the game is immaculate, he does everything a top pro should. He's dangerous in all areas.

"That wing-back position is such a hard one in our team. You have to give us the depth and want to attack at every moment, and then you also have to get back and defend. He never complains though, he does the yard and covers the distances. He is reaping the rewards for doing everything properly and being a top pro and person. The sky is the limit for him.