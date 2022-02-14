Dons target Devoy explains decision to remain at Bohemians

Dawson Devoy is an Ireland U21 international

January transfer target Dawson Devoy said he felt remaining with Irish side Bohemians this season was a better option than moving to MK Dons.

The 21-year-old Irishman was heavily linked with a move to Stadium MK during the window, with the pace picking up in the aftermath of the sale of Matt O’Riley to Celtic.

However, Dons’ attentions instead shifted to Conor Coventry, Matt Smith and Dan Kemp, though it is understood Liam Manning was keen on adding the midfielder to his ranks.

With the Irish season set to kick-off this weekend, Devoy returned to pre-season training with Bohemians, and said he felt it best for his immediate future to remain in Dublin for this seasn.