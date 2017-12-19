Dons teen Hope makes LFE's 'The 11' list

Dons youngster Tommy Hope has been named among the League Football Education's 'The 11'.

Hope, who scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Youth Cup third round, has been named on the list which acknowledges the football and academic progress of Under-18 players on apprenticeships at current or former English Football League (EFL) clubs - and is also designed to assess other factors including involvement in community or charity based initiatives.

This accolade celebrates the holistic development of young players, a barometer which is also applied to the LFE Apprentice of the Year Awards presented at The EFL Awards dinner in April.

LFE chief executive Alan Sykes added: “The 11 is directly associated with apprentice reviews that are conducted by our regional officer’s throughout the season. It is a great way to highlight the achievements and progression of talented young footballers who apply themselves to all aspects of their apprenticeship.”

The full list:

Finlay Sinclair-Smith (Blackpool)

Callum Styles (Bury)

George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town)

Joe Lynch (Crewe Alexandra)

Danny Amos (Doncaster Rovers)

Jack Tucker (Gillingham)

Jesse Debrah (Millwall)

Tommy Hope (Milton Keynes Dons)

Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United)

Sam Cartwright (Peterborough United)

Reece McGinley (Rotherham United)