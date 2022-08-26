Dons’ third kit reveal splits opinion again

MK Dons have unveiled their third strip and, like the first and away kits, it has split opinion in the fanbase.

Daniel Harvie models the new MK Dons third strip, but so far it has split opinion amongst the supporters

The “cloudy” look which features on the white and red kits is replicated on the black third alternative too, with plaim black shorts and socks to match.

This morning, the third kit was revealed and like the previous shirts too, it has split opinion amongst supporters.

@mark_l04 wrote on Twitter: “Shall we just forget this season’s kit exists?” while @sam_mkd simply said: “Oh it’s not great.”

Several though have also been keen to get their hands on it, including @willmears115.