Dons’ third kit reveal splits opinion again
Dons fans have voiced their opinions on the new shirt
MK Dons have unveiled their third strip and, like the first and away kits, it has split opinion in the fanbase.
The “cloudy” look which features on the white and red kits is replicated on the black third alternative too, with plaim black shorts and socks to match.
Earlier this month, Dons chairman Pete Winkelman defended the kits, designed for the first time by Castore, claiming the designs show the club are ‘down and dirty’ and ready for the new season.
This morning, the third kit was revealed and like the previous shirts too, it has split opinion amongst supporters.
@mark_l04 wrote on Twitter: “Shall we just forget this season’s kit exists?” while @sam_mkd simply said: “Oh it’s not great.”
Several though have also been keen to get their hands on it, including @willmears115.
All three shirts are now available at the club store at Stadium MK.