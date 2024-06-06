Dons' third signing Maguire sets sights on winning the League Two title

Laurence Maguire

MK Dons have completed their third signing of the summer

Laurence Maguire made no secrets about what he wants to achieve with MK Dons next season – he is aiming to win League Two.The 27-year-old became Mike Williamson’s third signing of the summer when he completed his move to Stadium MK, having left National League champions Chesterfield at the end of his contract.

Despite running up 150 appearances for the Spireites during his career though, Maguire’s accolades last season came in the play-off demolition of his new side while wearing a Crawley Town shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maguire was a regular part of Scott Lindsey’s side last term, and helped them emphatically brush Dons aside before securing victory at Wembley Stadium, beating Crewe Alexandra in the final.

Technically claiming two promotions in the same season with both loan and parent clubs, Maguire was not shy in announcing his ambitions after signing on the dotted line at MK1, setting his sights firmly on the League Two title next season.

“I want to get promoted, to win the league and to get this club back into League One,” he said. “There is only one intention this season, and that is to get promoted. It's a massive club, a Championship club, minimum. We've got a great opportunity to get promoted next season, and I'm delighted to be onboard.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I wanted to get the deal done as quickly as possible. I met with him last week, we had a positive chat about the way we want to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Crawley’s Wembley win a little under a month ago, Maguire's life has been something of a whirlwind as he sought out pastures new.

After first meeting with Mike Williamson though, he was quickly sold on the idea of making the switch to Stadium MK, and believes his experience of playing under Scott Lindsey at Crawley will help him fit into the way he will be asked to play.

Maguire added: “I'm a defender first and foremost. I like to keep clean sheets. I'm a possession-based centre-half, and coming from Crawley who play a very similar style, I'm hoping I can fit right in.