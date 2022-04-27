Dons’ thrilling League One finale to be shown on Sky Sports

Dons and Rotherham fans not at the games will be able to follow them on TV

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 1:48 pm

Sky Sports will show the League One finale live on Saturday

The thrilling finale to the League One season will be shown on TV this Saturday.

MK Dons take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday, while promotion rivals Rotherham take on Gillingham at Priestfield bth vying for automatic promotion with just a point separating them.

The games, kicking off at 12:30pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Dons were last on Sky two weeks ago when they lost 3-2 to Sheffield Wednesday, while the reverse fixture with Plymouth back in December was also selected to be shown on TV.

