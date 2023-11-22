Dons to discover Bristol Street Motors Trophy opponents on Friday

A former MK Dons striker will be helping make the draw on Sky Sports

Bristol Street Motors Trophy

MK Dons will find out their Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 opponents on Friday night when the draw is made live on Sky Sports.

In the lead-up to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leeds United, presenter Michelle Owen will host the draw alongside former Jamaican international, Jermaine Beckford and former MK Dons loanee Clinton Morrison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After securing top spot in Group N on Tuesday night thanks to the 3-2 win over Northampton Town, Dons will be in Draw B of the southern section, with a home draw. It means they will be up against one of Brighton U21s, Charlton, AFC Wimbledon or Colchester United at Stadium MK.