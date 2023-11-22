News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Dons to discover Bristol Street Motors Trophy opponents on Friday

A former MK Dons striker will be helping make the draw on Sky Sports

By Toby Lock
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Bristol Street Motors TrophyBristol Street Motors Trophy
Bristol Street Motors Trophy

MK Dons will find out their Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 opponents on Friday night when the draw is made live on Sky Sports.

In the lead-up to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leeds United, presenter Michelle Owen will host the draw alongside former Jamaican international, Jermaine Beckford and former MK Dons loanee Clinton Morrison.

After securing top spot in Group N on Tuesday night thanks to the 3-2 win over Northampton Town, Dons will be in Draw B of the southern section, with a home draw. It means they will be up against one of Brighton U21s, Charlton, AFC Wimbledon or Colchester United at Stadium MK.

Bristol Street Motors Trophy Round of 32 ties are to take place week commencing December 4.

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedLeeds UnitedJermaine BeckfordNorthampton TownCharlton