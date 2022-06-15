Dons to discover their 2022/23 fixture fate next week

MK Dons supporters will be able to plan their diaries for the new season ahead when the fixtures comes out next Thursday

Fans and players will discover the MK Dons schedule next Thursday, with not only the League One fixtures being revealed, but the cup draws too.

From 9am next Thursday (June 23), the League One fixture list will be unveiled, with kick-off scheduled for Saturday July 30.

Later that day, at 11:30am, the group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy will be drawn live on Sky Sports News.

The 16 Invited U21 teams will be drawn into their respective Northern and Southern section Groups, with the 48 EFL Clubs already placed into pre-determined Groups prior to the draw. Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

All EFL Clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the Group Stages, with the opening ties to take place week commencing August 29.

The Carabao Cup. One of Dons’ most famous results came in the competition in 2014 when they beat Manchester United 4-0

And then at 2:30pm, the first round of the Carabao Cup will be drawn, again live on Sky Sports News.