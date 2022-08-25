Dons to face Morecambe in third round of Carabao Cup

Both MK Dons and Morecambe will fancy their chances of reaching the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after the League One sides were drawn together on Wednesday night.

Morecambe progressed with a win over Championship side Rotherham on Tuesday night, while Dons put in their best performance of the season so far with a brilliant 2-0 triumph over Watford at Vicarage Road.

The game will be played at Stadium MK during the week commencing November 7.