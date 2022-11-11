Dons to face Newport County in Papa John’s Trophy

MK Dons will take on League Two side Newport County in the round of 32 of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Liam Manning’s side qualifed top of their group ahead of West Ham U21s, Cheltenham Town and Walsall.

Graham Coughlan’s side came second in their group, after beating Exeter and Southampton U21s, losing to Forest Green.

In five previous meetings between the sides, Dons have claimed victory in three of them, losing once. That defeat was in this trophy in January 2020 when Russell Martin’s side were humbled 3-0.