Dons to host Charlton in Carabao Cup

MK Dons have had their first fixture of the new season confirmed after they were drawn to play Charlton Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Paul Tisdale's side must wait for Thursday June 21 before the League 2 fixture list is confirmed, but the league cup was drawn in Vietnam on Friday morning, and drew Dons at home to League 1 Charlton.

The sides last met in February at Stadium MK, when Karl Robinson's side were 2-1 winners over Dan Micciche's men. Both managers have since moved on, with Dons relegated to League 2.

The tie will take place during the week commencing August 13.

