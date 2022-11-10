Dons to host Premier League Leicester City in Carabao Cup

MK Dons will host Leicester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel draw Dons out as the home side in Thursday’s draw, with former Aston Villa front man Dion Dublin drawing the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

While Dons booked their spot in the fourth round draw on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Morecambe, the Foxes were 3-0 winners against Newport County.

The sides were League One playmates for just a season back in 2008/09 following Dons’ promotion from League Two. On the opening day of the season, Dons visited the Kingpower Stadium but were beaten 2-0, before a 2-2 draw at Stadium MK in February of 2009, made infamous by more than 10 minutes of stoppage time being played.