Dons to host Rooney's Plymouth and Portsmouth in pre-season

Wayne Rooney

More friendly games have been announced ahead of the new season

England legend Wayne Rooney will make his Stadium MK debut next month when Plymouth Argyle take on MK Dons in a pre-season friendly.

Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer recently took over as manager at Home Park, and will bring a team to MK1 on Saturday August 3 (kick-off 3pm) ahead of the new season.

Stadium MK will also play host to Portsmouth four days earlier. Pompey cruised to the League One title last season, and will take to the field in Milton Keynes on Tuesday July 30 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Dons will also take on Barnet in the unfamiliar surrounds of Creasey Park in Dunstable on Saturday July 13 (kick-off 3pm).

Pre-season games confirmed:

Sat July 13, 3pm - Barnet v MK Dons (A)

Wed July 24, 7.45pm – Chelmsford City v MK Dons (A)

Sat July 27, 3 pm – Wealdstone v MK Dons (A)

Tue July 30, 7:30pm - MK Dons v Portsmouth (H)