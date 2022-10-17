Dons to host Yeovil Town or Taunton Town in FA Cup first round

MK Dons must wait to discover their FA Cup first round fate, but know it will be a home clash against either Yeovil Town or Taunton Town.

Dons could have played the Glovers in the second round last season but were knocked out of the competition in the first round replay by Stevenage at Broadhall Way in the final minute of extra time.

National Leaue South side Taunton held National League Yeovil to a 0-0 draw in the original tie, but will play out the deciding fixture on Tuesday night at the Cygnet Health Care Stadium.

While Dons have never played Taunton before, they were regular playing partners with Yeovil prior to them dropping out of the football league. In 17 meetings, Dons were winners seven times to Yeovil’s five, with five draws.

Former Dons midfielder Lawson D’Ath, who helped Dons to promotion from League Two in 2018/19, currently plays for the Glovers.