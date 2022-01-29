Dons to take largest away following of the season to Wycombe

MK Dons supporters are travelling in number to Adams Park for the game with Wycombe Wanderers

A huge travelling contingent from Milton Keynes will head to Adams Park later for the Buckinghamshire derby between Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons.

Supporters of Liam Manning’s side have already covered nearly 1,000 miles this month watching their side at Charlton, Portsmouth, Accrington and Burton Albion with the relatively short 70-mile round-trip to Adams Park far more straight forward.

With the proximity of the clubs not just in terms of geography but also in league position - both play-off contenders, Dons would jump above Wycombe with a win - tickets for the match have been snapped up by Dons fans who will be travelling to Adams Park for the first time since August 2019.

“I’ve heard there will be close to 1,500 travelling fans, so that will be unbelievable,” said Dons midfielder Josh McEachran. “We’re all looking forward to it, and there will be some great home support too.

“It's a massive game, and if we win we go ahead of them on goal-difference. We will have to fight and scrap and earn the right to play, but we're really looking forward to it.”