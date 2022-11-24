Dons to take on Bristol Rovers away in Papa John’s Trophy

MK Dons will be heading to the Memorial Stadium next month to take on Bristol Rovers for a spot in the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.

The tie, to be played the week commencing December 12, was drawn by Shaun Wright-Phillips and Kevin Nolan on Sky Sports News on Thursday.

Advertisement

Goals from Darragh Burns, Matt Dennis and Will Grigg secured Dons safe passage into the last 16 on Tuesday night, beating Newport 3-1 at Stadium MK.

Joey Barton’s side meanwhile beat Colchester on Tuesday to book their spot in the round.