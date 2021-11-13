Dons to take on Leyton Orient in Papa John’s Trophy

Leyton Orient

MK Dons will take on League Two side Leyton Orient in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Liam Manning’s side booked their spot in the next round of the competition, which they won in 2008, with wins over Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers, before losing out to Aston Villa U21s in the deciding fixture.

It means they head to the Breyer Group Stadium for the first time since 2014. Dons have won eight of the 15 meetings between the sides, with Orient claiming victory in five of those.