Dons to take on Wealdstone in pre-season friendly

Wealdstone FC

The second pre-season friendly of the summer has been confirmed

MK Dons have confirmed they will return to Wealdstone this summer after announcing their second pre-season game of the summer.

Mike Williamson’s side will prepare with a game at Grosvenor Vale just as they did last season. In that game, Wealdstone were 2-1 winners over Graham Alexander’s side.

The game will take place on Saturday July 27, kicking off at 3pm.

It will come a few days after Dons take on Chelmsford City at the MEL Group Stadium. The Clarets are led by former MK Dons striker Robbie Simpson, and missed out on promotion to the National League after finishing second, but losing in the play-offs to Braintree Town.