Dons' top-scorer named in League Two's Team of the Week
Alex Gilbey’s goal-scoring performance during MK Dons’ come-from-behind win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday has seen him included in the Team of the Week.
The 29-year-old, wearing the captain’s armband in the first-half prior to Dean Lewington’s appearance, kick-started Dons’ comeback after falling 2-0 down after just 13 minutes.
Gilbey had a couple of sights of goal before he swept home Scott Hogan’s cross on 22 minutes to net his seventh goal of the season, ahead of their second-half comeback to win 3-2 at Stadium MK.
Grimsby keeper Jordan Wright topped the rankings in League Two, according to WhoScored.com, scoring 8.92 after keeping a clean sheet at Rodney Parade during the 0-0 draw with Newport County, while Swindon’s Harry Smith, who scored after just 17 seconds a week earlier against Dons, netted his fifth goal of the season in their 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley to score 8.54.
