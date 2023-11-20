Dons trio in international action over the weekend

Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith, Mo Eisa and Phoenix Scholtz were all in international duty over the weekend.

The trio were called up for New Zealand, Sudan and Northern Ireland U19s respectively, prompting MK Dons to postpone their derby clash with AFC Wimbledon which had been scheduled for Saturday at Stadium MK.

Smith, earned his 51st All Whites cap on Friday when he played the full game against Greece in Athens. Goals from Giannis Konstantelias and Giorgos Giakoumakis inside the opening half-an-hour ensured a 2-0 win for the Greeks, who also featured former Dons academy product George Baldock.

After making a scoring debut for Sudan on Thursday in the 1-1 draw with Togo, Eisa started alongside brother Abo in the 1-0 win over DR Congo on Sunday. The striker played 64 minutes, adding to his 45 last week, as Sudan picked up four points from their first two World Cup qualifiers.

Scholtz meanwhile started at right-back in Northern Ireland U19s' 2-1 defeat to Hungary on Wednesday night, before being an unused substitute in their 2-0 loss to Czech Republic on Saturday.