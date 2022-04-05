Dons under no extra pressure despite climbing into automatic promotion spots

Liam Manning said there is no extra pressure on his side despite climbing into the automatic spots on Tuesday night after beating Crewe Alexandra

As MK Dons moved into the automatic promotion spots on Tuesday night with the win over Crewe, Liam Manning said his side can only keep doing what they are doing.

Both Rotherham, now in third spot, and new leaders Wigan Athletic both have two games in hand over Dons, who extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches thanks to goals from Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry against League One’s bottom club.

While Dons are now into the top two and become the team in the crosshairs for the first time this season, Manning said his side will feel no extra pressure despite their league position and will keep focused on turning in results in the final five games of the season.

“We'll just keep chipping away, control what we can and churning out performances that keeps us in the position we want to be in,” he said.

On whether Rotherham or Wigan might start feeling the heat in the closing stages, he added: “The pressure is all about how it is perceived, and how the others deal with pressure.

“What we can control is turning up game after game, churning out results, churning out performances and if they feel it, they feel it.”