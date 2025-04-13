Dons waiting on the extent of Crowley's quad injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dons are waiting on the result of a scan for the former Notts County man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Crowley is awaiting the results of a scan to see whether he will feature for MK Dons again this season.

The 27-year-old had featured in every game since signing from Notts County in the January window but was not in the squad for Saturday’s defeat to Gillingham at Priestfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin confirmed a quad issue picked up in training was the reason for Crowley’s absence, and with just three weeks remaining this term, it could keep him out for final four games.

Gladwin said: “He’s damaged his quad, and they're waiting for the images to come through before the physio team can give us a proper diagnosis. We don’t know (whether he will play again this season) but he will be chomping at the bit to get back, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Dons did however see the return of both Callum Hendry and Joe White at Priestfield. Hendry started after missing the last four games with a knee issue, while White has missed three with a recurrence of an ankle injury.

Gladwin added: “It was great to have Callum and Joe back, two players with bundles of ability. Callum is an exceptional talent. Some of the stuff he does in training I’ve not seen before, top level stuff. The more we can get him on the pitch, and the fitter we can get him, the more he will produce I’m sure.”