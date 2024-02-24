Dons were "a privilege to watch" during sparkling Newport win

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson said MK Dons' 3-0 win over Newport County was as good a performance as he has seen from his side since taking over in October.

With all three goals coming in the first half-an-hour, and plenty of other chances to make the game even more comfortable, Dons brushed aside the Welsh side, who were prior to kick-off League Two's in-form team.

The win was Williamson's 14th from 24 games in charge at Stadium MK, and he felt the performance was the pick of the bunch so far as Dons moved within three points of the automatic promotion spots, remaining fifth.

"You saw all sides of our game today, it was as complete a performance I've seen since we've been here," he said. "I think we're starting to understand the concepts and structure and how we want to play. The lads ran their socks off and left everything out there. It was a privilege to watch it.

"That first half-an-hour was as good as I've seen us. We continued it too, we were excellent. We could go through the whole team, and the lads who came off the bench too. I just want to credit the endeavour, the intensity, the transitions, everything we did out of possession too. It gave us a platform to be that good in possession.