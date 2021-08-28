Scott Twine said it was good to win ugly against Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley got MK Dons over the line at Stadium MK

Winning the game was all that mattered to MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine as they saw off Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The 22-year-old admitted the 2-0 win wasn’t the best to be a part of, to watch or indeed to play in, but said the hosts were the only candidates to win the game.

After some exciting performances shown so far this season, the win against Accrington was a more physical affair and one which needed Dons to overcome a frustrating approach from the visitors.

But Twine said it was important to grind out the win, saying: “We deserved the three points, I don’t think anyone could argue that. We created the most chances - they had the odd chance which always happens - but we overall we deserved the win.

“It was a good overall performance, it wasn't the best display or the best game to watch, or be a part of. But we got the three points which is all that matters at the end of the day.

“They’re a lot bigger than us as a team, so we had to be aggressive and fight for the game.