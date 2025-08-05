Dons will be 'a difficult train to stop' once they get going, says Dowie

The ex-Premier League striker expects Dons to be a tough team to face this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former EFL boss Iain Dowie believes MK Dons could be hard to stop when they find their feet this season.

The striker turned manager turned pundit drew comparisons between himself and Dons boss Paul Warne for their penchant for fitness when it comes to preparing teams, and backs the ex-Derby County manager to thrive in Milton Keynes.

While Dons’ season did not get off to the flying start expected, drawing 0-0 at home to newly promoted Oldham Athletic on Saturday, Dowie, who netted nearly 200 career goals for the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace, says the transformation of the club over the summer should make them serious contenders in League Two this term.

Speaking to BoyleSports, about the latest football betting, Dowie said: "At MK Dons, Aaron Collins gets goals, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has unbelievable pace. They’ve got Will Collar too and Paul Warne knows how to get out of divisions.

"They’ve bought good players in, they have a great stadium, the only worry is that they finished 19th last year so they do have a huge job on.

"Me and Paul are a little bit similar in the management style, getting players as fit as they can be. I know he's moved on with structures and distances and bits and pieces but I like Paul, a really decent fella.

"That's a growing area, they're going to get more and more fans around and that could be a difficult train to stop when it gets going."