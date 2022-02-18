Dons will be ‘no pushovers’ claims Sunderland legend

Kevin Phillips scored 130 goals in 235 appearances for the Black Cats

Sunderland will have their work cut out for them against MK Dons tomorrow, according to former Black Cats striker Kevin Phillips.

The goal-scorer spent six seasons at the club, netting 130 goals in 235 appearances for Sunderland, including his memorable 30-goal campaign in 1999/2000 in the Premier League.

Dons head to the Stadium of Light looking for back-to-back wins tomorrow, having won in the north east last season too. Liam Manning’s men are also one place and two points ahead of the Black Cats in third spot in League One, in a good run of form having lost just once in their last 11 games.

While Sunderland have appointed Alex Neil as manager, replacing Lee Johnson after he was sacked at the end of January, Phillips feels the game between the sides will be crucial for the hosts as they look to get their automatic promotion hunt back on course, but said it will not be straight forward.

“It’s a huge game for Sunderland,” said Phillips, via Football Insider. “It’s a big match and a big test for the players. MK Dons are no pushovers but let’s hope they get a result.

“They cannot afford to lose really given their league positions. They need to win really. It is a high pressure game.