Dons will discover Papa John’s Trophy second round opponents on Saturday

MK Dons celebrate scoring against Aston Villa U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy

The Papa John’s Trophy second round draw will take place this Saturday live on Sky Sports.

Dons booked their spot in the next round of the competition after beating Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers, though missed out on top spot in Group C after losing 4-2 to a strong Aston Villa U21s side. It means Dons will be drawn away from home in the second round.

Sky Bet League Two takes centre stage on Sky Sports at Saturday lunchtime as second-placed Port Vale face Bradford City in the 12pm kick-off, with the Papa John’s Trophy draw taking place at full-time.

The draw will be hosted by David Prutton and conducted by former Newport County Manager Michael Flynn, alongside Chris Birchall, who gained promotion with Port Vale in 2013.

Round Two remains split regionally into a Northern and Southern section with group winners drawn at home against a runner-up from another group.

In the Northern section, Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers are already through to Round Two after topping their respective groups with a maximum of nine points. In the Southern section, Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient who have also qualified for the next stage of the competition.

The final group matches take place over the next two nights, with twocClubs progressing to the last 32 from each group.