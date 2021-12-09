Dons will have plenty of plans in place for the January transfer window

MK Dons celebrate Tennai Watson’s goal against Plymouth

Liam Manning has admitted MK Dons must have a lot of contingency plans in place for the January transfer window coming up.

Not only will the club be looking to build on what has been a great first half of the campaign so far, but they will also be looking to fend off bids for some of their key assets.

Loan players such as Peter Kioso, Ethan Robson and Max Watters have impressed during their spells so far, and January offers parent clubs the opportunity to recall their players.

There is also speculation surrounding several of Dons’ contracted players, linking them with moves away from Stadium MK next month.

Manning said he is not yet concentrating on what may happen when the transfer window reopens in a matter of weeks, admitting he cannot predict what other teams will do, but said Dons will need plenty of plans in place for every eventuality.

“When January gets here, we’ll be ready for various situations,” he said.

“It’s difficult, it’s the unknown. We have no idea what other clubs will do, all we can do is take care of what we do.

“From that perspective, it’s a huge compliment that people are looking at our players, it means they’re doing well and the team is doing well.

Our ceiling with this group is high, but all our energy has to go into helping those players reach that ceiling and turn that potential into performance.