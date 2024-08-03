Dons will immediately correct approach after 'rare' goal conceded

MK Dons were disappointing with the manner of the goal they conceded against Plymouth | Jane Russell

There are no long-standing fears about MK Dons’ somewhat risky defensive strategy after conceding a ‘rare’ goal to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Despite allowing an early chance which saw Muhamed Tijani hit the post inside the opening 90 seconds of the game when playing out from the back, Dons looked at ease under pressure from the Championship side for the most part.

But when Ryan Hardie pressed at Dons a goal-kick, keeper Tom McGill’s attempt to clear cannoned off the striker and into the empty net.

Despite the dangers of the defensive strategy, which is becoming more and more prominent up and down the football pyramid, Dons’ first-team coach Carl Magnay said the nature of Plymouth’s goal is a natural by-product of the style, though felt mistake leading up to the goal was a rare one from his side.

He said: “It was a disappointing goal because we know the way we play invites that risk. But we work hard to make sure the details are to a level where that doesn't happen, so it's disappointing.

“People will say that it's a typical goal MK Dons will concede, so we need to eradicate that. But the lads are fully on board with how we play.

“They'll look at the footage and we'll identify the problem with no issue and correct it immediately. It's rare. We're so good at being brave in the build-up so it's a rare occurrence.”