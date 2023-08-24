News you can trust since 1981
Dons winger Holland completes move to Forest Green Rovers

The 27-year-old has completed his move to Gloucestershire

By Toby Lock
Published 24th Aug 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Holland has left MK Dons for fellow League Two side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The winger has made just two substitute appearances for Graham Alexander’s side this season, after making a move to Stadium MK last summer.

Released by West Ham after a loan spell with Oxford United, Holland made made 35 outings for the club last term, and scored twice.

But with limited opportunities this season, he has made the switch to Nailsworth.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said. It’s been great to meet the staff, players and check out the surroundings - which are really impressive.

“I’m a direct player, I like to take risks on the ball and hopefully I’ll get lots of goals and assists.”

Rovers boss David Horseman added: “Nathan is a good one for us because he’s a very talented individual who can create chances out of nothing. He’s a very good dribbler, especially in and around the box. He’s got lots of potential and I think he’s somebody who can win us games.”

Forest Green’s Director of Football, Allan Steele, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Nathan to the club.

“He is someone who has a variety of excellent experiences at some top clubs, and this is an amazing opportunity to bring all of that together with a great group of players and staff.”

