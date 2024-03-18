Dons Women beaten on penalties by Reading in Cup final

MK Dons Women were beaten by Reading in the final. CTF Photography

Penalties denied MK Dons Women from retaining the Berks & Bucks County Cup on Sunday as Reading lifted the trophy following a 1-1 draw.

Dons looked on course for victory after Tricia Gould's screamer fired Charlie Bill's side into the lead. But with six minutes to go, Tia Johnson found the back of the net for the Royals to send the game to spot kicks.

Gould would then miss the decisive penalty after misses from Laura Mitchell and Sofia Stovold as Reading claimed the shoot-out 3-1 to claim the trophy.

It was a tight-knit first-half with both sides having sights of goal to open the scoring. Lucy Wood headed over, Rhianne Rush put one over the bar and Milly Hayes curled a free-kick wide of the mark.

Gould would miss two great chances before her 65th minute strike would see Dons into the lead - heading straight at keeper Eve Annets before skidding an effort wide. Her goal though would be worth the wait, picking out the top corner with a right-footed strike from the edge of the box.

Rush had a chance to put the game beyond Reading's reach but saw her half-volley saved, while Zoe Creaney too forced Annets into a save.

But Reading would send the game to spot-kicks with six minutes remaining when Johnson poked home as Dons failed to clear their lines.