Dons Women look to retain County Cup after reaching final in stunning style

Emily Wilson and Gemma Biggadike celebrate MK Dons' emphatic semiDo-final win. Pic: CTF Photography

Lucy Wood bagged a hat-trick as an emphatic MK Dons Women cruised into the Berks and Bucks County Cup final on Sunday with a 7-0 win over Abingdon Town.

Wood's trio, along with a brace from Laura Mitchell and strikes from Amy McLean and Emily Wilson ensured Charlie Bill's side bounced back from their defeat to Hashtag United last time out, while setting up a chance to retain the trophy they won last season.

With high winds around Fairfields, conditions were difficult for both sides, but Dons were able to get the better of their lower league opponents in what was a repeat of last season's final, going in 4-0 up at the interval. They then cruised through the second-half but were still able to net three more to emphasise their advantage.

Speaking afterwards, manager Bill said the performance from his side was one of the best he has seen in a while.

He said: "It was incredibly tough for both sides out there, the wind and conditions never made it easy but that's what impressed me the most about our players - it's the best on the ball I feel we've been in a while. The dominance we had in the first-half, the levels and the quality of goals we scored today was really high.

"We're a league higher than Abingdon but every goal still had to be scored. In the second-half, they were up against it but we didn't force anything, we were building and kept it clean. There was some real high quality in those goals.