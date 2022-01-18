Door still open for Kioso to return to Dons after Luton recall him

Peter Kioso has been recalled by Luton Town, but Dons are hopeful he could return to Stadium MK later this month

MK Dons are leaving the door open for Peter Kioso to return on loan later this month after he was recalled by parent club Luton Town.

Kioso has made 19 appearances for Liam Manning’s side this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Injuries in defence have Luton short on back-up for James Bree, and the recall of Kioso could be for cover until Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer return to fitness.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Peter displayed real passion, determination and commitment towards playing for MK Dons and we are so appreciative of his efforts and performances this season.

“Ultimately, though, Luton are in control of his situation and we have to respect their decision to recall him at this stage.”