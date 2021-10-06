Double awards nomination for Dons as Manning and Twine shine in September

Scott Twine was in sensational form in September, earning himself a nomination for League One’s Player of the Month. Head coach Liam Manning was also nominated for Manager of the Month

MK Dons’ brilliant month of September has been recognised with a pair of nominations for Liam Manning and Scott Twine.

Manning has been included in the list of nominations for League One’s Manager of the Month, while Twine is amongst the names listed for Player of the Month.

In five games in September, Dons picked up 11 of 15 points, scoring 10 goals as they climbed to third in League One. Twine’s excellent month saw him score four goals, including a brilliant hat-trick against Fleetwood Town.

The winners will be revealed on Friday October 8.

Manager of the Month nominations:

Lee Johnson (Sunderland) False dawns have abounded on Wearside in recent seasons, but Johnson has instilled confidence in his team and calmness in the stands. His side gained 10 points from four unbeaten games, which included a clinical 5-0 win over Cheltenham.

Ryan Lowe (Plymouth Argyle) Could the shoots of a Green Army promotion challenge under Lowe be peeking through in Devon? Based on a defence which conceded just four goals in five unbeaten matches, Argyle’s 11-point haul lifted them into the play-off places.

Liam Manning (MK Dons) A chaotic start to the season which saw Russell Martin leave and Manning arrive after it had started has settled into a smooth transition. Manning’s calm, possession-based style won 11 points from five unbeaten September games.

Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic) Wigan continued their serene progress under Richardson with another three wins from four games. They are doing it in style, too, with nine goals in those four fixtures as Richardson’s summer acquisitions begin to gel together.

Player of the Month nominations:

Anthony Scully (Lincoln City) - winger The all-action 22-year-old is terrifying defenders with his tenacity and directness. Cutting in from the left wing at will, his impact in the 5-1 win at Cambridge was remarkable with three assists and two of his three September goals.

Cole Stockton (Morecambe) – striker August’s winner, the 27-year-old is almost unplayable for League One defenders right now. Aggressive, powerful and composed. Among his five goals and an assist were an audacious 40-yard lob against Wimbledon and a lashed shot on the turn against Lincoln.

Scott Twine (MK Dons) – attacking midfielder Twine arrived at Stadium MK with a reputation as a scorer of great goals. His long-range hat-trick against Fleetwood was thrilling proof, but he has also been the catalyst for the Dons’ attacking play with two assists and another goal at Gillingham.