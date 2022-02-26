Scott Twine’s 14th goal of the season saw off Bolton Wanderers once and for all at Stadium MK on Saturday

After scoring his 14th goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, Scott Twine has his sights on reaching double figures for assists too.

Currently having provided nine assists to others this season, he admitted wants the ‘double-double’ but was more than happy to find the back of the net against Bolton with 15 minutes to go to all but secure Dons’ third win in a week.

He said: “I'm on nine assists, so I'd love to have one more and hopefully it comes soon!

“I’m happy with the goal, I hadn’t scored in a while so it was nice to get on the score sheet today.”

His goal came almost from his own assist. Twine chased down James Trafford and rushed the keeper into a clearance which he played straight to Kaine Kesler-Hayden. With men over, the wing-back pulled it back for Twine who took a touch onto his left-foot and fired it home in front of the Cowshed.

“I was just thinking about letting it run across my body and sticking it through the kid's legs,” Twine said. “I'm not sure if it went through or whether it took a deflection but I'm buzzing with it.”

Dons were in control for long periods against the Trotters, and were good value for their lead, which they took on 17 minutes courtesy of Mo Eisa’s ninth of the season. The result, their third win in a row, sees Dons move level on points with Wigan in second spot, but Twine, like head coach Liam Manning, said everyone has to remain grounded in the fight for promotion.

He continued: “We started the game really well and could have been two or three up. Mo got us a goal up and that was important for the rest of the game and from there we did really well.

“The gaffer has said it loads! When we win, we don't get too high, and when we lose we don't get too low.