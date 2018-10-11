Double-figure target in mind for striker Healey

Striker Rhys Healey wants to be in double figures by the time his loan spell at MK Dons comes to a close in January.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Cardiff City, has three to his name in eight appearances since arriving in January - most recently netting the second against Cheltenham last Saturday in the 3-0 win.

Healey has 20 league goals to his name in a little over 70 appearances since making his debut in 2014, but with his eyes on becoming a first team regular at MK Dons, the striker has set his sights high.

"I've always said double figures, but I'm here until January so I hope for 12 at least," he said. "For the season, I'd want 15 to 20. It's a big target but hopefully I can get near it.

"I've come here for first team football, I struggled for minutes after my injury, so I'm here, playing and that's all that matters, and with the results now coming on a Saturday, it's all coming together. We should have had more points in the last few games, but we haven't lost, and if we can carry on doing what we're doing and we're all looking forward to Saturday now.

"Strikers are guaranteed two or three chances a game, and even if it doesn't come off, you've got to put it right with the next chance."

Healey scored against Peterborough

Manager Paul Tisdale said he has been pleased with Healey since he arrived from Cardiff.

He said: "I'm impressed with all the players when they come in with an attitude and want to play with the team, he has come in and done that. Being a part of the team and adding to the fabric Monday to Friday experience is very important, and he's done that.

"He's getting better by the week. Continuity of playing and training adds something to your game. He's been here a while now, he's part of the squad, he's playing, scoring a goal or two, and he feels part of the furniture. I'm really pleased with how he's contributed."

"I've settled in well," Healey continued. "I've been here near-enough two months, results are coming so everything is good."