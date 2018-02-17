'Doubters can train with the youth team' warns Micciche after another defeat

Dan Micciche has warned any players doubting MK Dons chances of staying in League 1 can go and train with the youth team.

Dons suffered their fifth defeat in a row under Micciche on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Charlton at Stadium MK, without registering a single shot on goal in the first half.

Picking up no points in League 1 for more than a month, Dons are six points from safety and travel to fellow strugglers Rochdale and Fleetwood this week knowing anything but positive results will only pile more pressure on the under-fire team.

But Micciche remains resolute, and insists the players still believe they can stay up. And anyone questioning that will be sent away.

"They do, and if I get a glimpse of anything otherwise, they can't be with us," he said. "They have to be 100 per cent with us or nothing. If you're 99 per cent, it';s not enough. They can go and train with the youth team. Everyone has to remain positive.

"The only way we are going to get out of this by sticking together, and being honest and asking what we can do to keeop this club in the division, which is paramount for us. If you were a six out of 10 today, that's not enough. We need nine out of 10s next week.

"We shouldn't be in League 1, we should be in the Championship, minimum. I know what the ambitions are and that's why I came back here. I feel the supporters' hurt. They're very forgiving on us and we have to take our medicine.

"This is my club. I think I'm the right man for the job, I knew it was a tough situation. We have 14 cup finals coming up and we all need to stick together. If we stick together, we'll be fine."