Doubters may be creeping in at Rotherham, Warne admits after Wigan and Dons win

Paul Warne admitted there may be doubters at Rotherham

After losing their spot in the automatic promotion spots for the first time since January, Rotherham United manager Paul Warne admitted there are people at the New York Stadium who are doubting their promotion chances.

The Millers have not kicked a ball in League One in nearly three weeks following their 3-0 home defeat to Shrewsbury, while Dons and Wigan Athletic have taken full advantage, moving past them in and into the top two.

Last weekend, they needed a stoppage time equaliser and then extra time to see off League Two side Sutton United at Wembley to lift the Papa John’s Trophy while their rivals were victorious in the league, bumping them down to third.

But after seeing their lead atop the division diminish and be overturned, having not won since the end of February, some in the Millers camp are beginning to question whether or not they can keep up the pace.

Warne though said the nerves are natural and while some may be questioning his side’s ability to stay in the fight, his players are not.

“I appreciate people are doubting us, possibly even at our own club,” he said. “I think the lads like that adversity. We will attack the games with a bit of gusto and see where we end up.”

“MK Dons beating Crewe and Wigan beating Accrington, neither of them were shocks. I would have put my life on both of those winning those games.

“That didn’t surprise me. When we left Wembley we were under no illusion that when we played our next league game we would probably be in third place. That’s the case and it’s absolutely fine.

“It is still in our hands, I think the little break has helped us, winning at Wembley can only be a good thing, hopefully we can finish the season off really well.