MK Dons defender Paul Downing has been sold to fellow League 1 club Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old joined Rovers on loan on transfer deadline day back in August, and has made 18 appearances at Ewood Park this season. His move has now been made permanent.

Downing joined Dons from Walsall in the summer of 2016 and made 46 appearances for the club before moving to Lancashire.