Dreadful form on the road continues to be Dons' Achilles heel

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

Wins on the road have been hard to come by, as have good performances for MK Dons

Away form has made for difficult reading for MK Dons for a long time now, and is showed no signs of improving after yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals AFC Wimbledon.

It took Mike Williamson’s tally up to 13 defeats from 22 games on the road since he took over, with only seven wins to write home about during that period.

They have lost every game on the road this season, with performances gradually getting worse on each occasion. Beaten by two late goals against Colchester; thumped 5-0 by a decent Watford side from the Championship in the Carabao Cup; a poor outing at Salford which saw them beaten 1-0, and a 3-0 derby loss to their biggest rivals. Looking back into last season, the run continues with their dismal showing in the play-offs against Crawley, where they were soundly beaten 3-0 too.

When it was put to him that away form has not improved this season, Williamson admitted: “No. I've been highly critical of the Salford performance, and now this one (loss at Plough Lane) as well.

“Other than that, we've missed opportunities and had good periods in games for the large extent, box entries and expected goals have been very good, but not today.

“We give away far too many chances and don't create enough - that's the story of a lot of games. We've had big chances and haven't been ruthless enough, and we've been caught.”