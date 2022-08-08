Dream come true for Gyamfi as he signs first Dons deal

Edward “Junior” Gyamfi is the latest off the MK Dons production line to sign his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old from the city has been a part of Liam Manning’s first team fold throughout the summer, and was an unused substitute in a handful of games last season.

An impressive season in the U18s last term too has prompted the club to offer the teen a contract, joining the likes of Ronnie Sandford, Lewis Johnson and Jack Davies who have all graduated the academy in the last few years.

“It’s every footballer’s dream to become a professional and it’s extra special given that I grew up in MK and have watched the team over the years,” said Gyamfi.

“I have been dreaming of playing for this club, at this stadium, and in front of the fans for a long time. I know there is still a lot of work to do but hopefully I am one step closer to achieving that goal.

“The Gaffer and the coaching staff have been brilliant and helped me get to this stage, along with the Academy coaches and players. I am thankful to everyone who has helped me in this journey.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: "Junior has had a unique journey to this point but has demonstrated a fantastic attitude and a real desire to improve and impress throughout, culminating in this moment where he is signing his first professional contract.

"He must continue to show those characteristics as he begins this next stage in his development, moving into the full-time senior environment. I look forward to seeing the progress he can make while working with our coaches here."

Gyamfi has been training throughout the summer with the first team

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Junior has shown a good attitude and real tenacity during his time with us in pre-season and this contract is a reward for that work. He still has a long way to go in his development but this provides him an opportunity which, through our support, we hope he can take.”

Academy Manager Jon Goodman said: “Junior is a fantastic example of perseverance and working hard to achieve your dreams. He always believed in himself and has been rewarded for his desire, application and talent.

