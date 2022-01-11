Franco Ravizzoli was delighted to make his first league start for MK Dons in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbeldon

The hard-work paid off for Franco Ravizzoli as he kept and clean sheet and was named man of the match in his first league start for MK Dons in their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old Argentinean was playing non-league football for Eastbourne Borough this time last year, having moved to England to pursue his dream of playing in the professional game.

Drafted in by Russell Martin initially as third choice cover for Andrew Fisher and Lee Nicholls last season, Ravizzoli was handed a permanent deal in the summer following the departure of Nicholls to Huddersfield, and was promoted to second choice after Laurie Walker went out on loan.

Having played in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy this season, Ravizzoli was thrust into the starting role for Dons’ derby clash against AFC Wimbledon following the sale of Fisher to Swansea City on Tuesday.

And after a comfortable 1-0 win at Stadium MK, the keeper heard his name chanted by the Dons fanbase as he left the field, and he said he could not be happier.

“It couldn't be better than this,” he said. “I've been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. I've worked hard supporting the team, and this opportunity came yesterday.

“I want to thank the fans - when they found out I was playing yesterday I got so many messages supporting me.

“It's a big game, so I know it was my chance and I had to take it. The team did really well , we defended well. We take the win, we take the three points and we move on, but we're so happy.

“As a keeper, you need to be strong mentally as well. On the bench, you don't play that much, but that's the job - to support the team. You need to keep working hard, keep positive in your head and wait for your opportunity.”